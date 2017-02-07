Presque Isle Co. Home Burns Down - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Presque Isle Co. Home Burns Down

A Presque Isle County family is without a home after their van caught fire taking their house along with it.

The Rogers City Fire Department says the homeowner was working on the van in the garage when it caught fire.

That fire quickly spread to the rest of the house.

It took crews three and a half hours to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt but a family pet was lost in the fire.