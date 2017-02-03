CMU Students React To Sexual Assault Investigation

"It's scary thinking something like that could happen," said Justin Brown.

Central Michigan students living in the residence halls are uneasy after learning one resident now faces charges for sex crimes and child porn.

Police arrested Logan Lemke this week.

Court documents show a student came forward accusing Lemke of touching him and taking pictures of him while he slept.

They say police then found much more than they originally thought they would when they started this investigation.

"With a lot of the investigations we do one thing leads to another, which leads to another, which leads to another," said Lt. Cameron Wassman.

Police initially showed up to question Logan Lemke after a victim came forward saying he thought Lemke took pictures of him while he slept in his residence hall, and waking up with no clothes.

"They tell us about it they tell us it could happen, but you never think it could happen or be so close that it could be in the dorm next to you it's just scary," Justin Brown said.

But, according to court documents, what they found after searching Lemke's room made their stomachs turn.

"Through our investigation we seized a variety of electronic devices some of which were cell phones and we were able to find these images on those devices," Lt. Cameron Wassman said.

The documents show on a couple different phones police found more than 1,800 pictures of men changing and sleeping without them knowing, including the victim who came forward.

Not all were pornographic, but many were.

"It's scary thinking something like that could happen and it's something you would never expect but it's sickening to hear it.

The documents say Lemke admitted to taking the pictures, some of which date back to when Lemke and the victims were under 18. While local resource centers remind students they are here to help.

"I'm really sorry this happened to you. We are here to listen and steer this in the direction you want to go. We are here to offer options and resources in our community that can help you get through this and past this," said Kathleen Tarrant.

CMU did confirm Lemke is not on campus any more.