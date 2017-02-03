LSSU Hockey Team Plays Game Against Chippewa Correctional Facility Inmates

It was a special hockey game Friday in Chippewa County.

Hockey players from Lake Superior State University played against prison inmates.

It's the third year players came out to Chippewa Correctional Facility in Kincheloe

Laker Hockey players and the inmates inside learn a lot from the experience.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik were there to find out why the day is so important.

"I couldn't sleep last night because I knew they were coming," inmate Anthony Campbell said.

It was an exciting day at Chippewa Correctional Facility as Lake Superior State University Hockey players came out to take on inmates in a game.

"It takes the tension off this place because it can become a little drab and desolate," Campbell said, "so, when these guys come in, it's a breath of fresh air for all of us."

There's a lot of anticipation for the inmates during the whole year for this event.

They do everything from making sure the ice is in shape to even painting the boards to make sure everything is looking great.

"We also take a lot out of it from them, so you can come out here and interact with them," Laker Hockey captain Gus Correale said. "It's probably one of the best things we take out of it."

It's one of Osceola Foster's favorite parts of having the team visit: sharing with them their experiences.

"We're not the same people today and we're just trying to do whatever we can from here to help society so we won't see guys making the same mistakes we make," Foster said.

Both the inmates and players say it's a day they look forward to every year.

"Hopefully we'll keep coming out here and doing it every year because it's really rewarding and everyone gets something out of it," Correale said.

"I'm just so happy to be a part of this," Foster said.