Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Claiming Constitutional Violations Pertaining To Flint Water Crisis

A federal judge has dismissed another lawsuit claiming constitutional violations in connection to the Flint water crisis.

The judge ruled those allegations of civil rights violations are barred in this case by federal water law.

Residents accused Governor Rick Snyder and other public officials of violating their rights, by requiring payment for contaminated water.

For 18 months, Flint pulled water from the Flint River without adding corrosion controls, which caused lead to leach from old plumbing.

The water quality has improved since, although Flint residents are still urged to run a tap water filter.