CMU Police Arrest Student For Having Child Porn, Taking Naked Photos Of Sleeping Students

A Central Michigan University student is facing charges for sex crimes and having child pornography.

CMU police arrested Logan Lemke in connection to a reported sexual assault on January 21.

According to court documents, a student reported he was sleeping in bed in his dorm, wearing only his underwear. The student said when he woke up, his underwear were off and he remembered flashes and someone touching him.

Police interviewed Lemke who told them he returned to the same building from a party late that night and admitted to touching the victim’s genitals and taking photos of him. Police say Lemke also admitted to taking shirtless photos of another boy living in the dorms.

Court documents show they searched Lemke’s photo and found pictures of him sexually assaulting the victim, along with internet searches related to purchasing spy cams and surveillance equipment.

Police searched Lemke’s room in Saxe Hall and found two other cell phones.

Court documents show they found 150,000 images on the phones. Police say some of the images include photos of sleeping males in their underwear or naked and other possible sexual assaults taken without the victims’ knowledge dating back to 2012. Police say many of the victims were underage at the time the images were taken.

Detectives say the photos appear to have been taken during several sleepover-type events.

Police say other photos appear to have been taken from bathrooms, bedrooms and locker rooms.

Lemke is charged with criminal sexual conduct second-degree, having child porn and taking images of a naked person. He is currently out on bond.