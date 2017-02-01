Weidman Computer Shop's Phone Number, Hacked And Used For Scams

An Isabella County computer shop's phone number was hacked and used by phone scammers.

It all started when The Computer Shop Plus in Weidman got flooded with calls last Thursday from angry people telling them to stop calling.

That’s when owner Stephen Chipp realized his number had been hacked by phone scammers.

"I was just calling because I have been receiving calls from you and I do not have a computer and I am ready to call the FBI and talk to them on this,” said one woman who received a phone scam.

That's just one of 200 calls Stephen Chipp received at his computer shop in Weidman after his phone number was hacked and used by a scammer to get money from his customers.

“They call to say they are from Microsoft and we detected an error on their computer and we can check it out for you. What they try to do is they try to gain access to the people’s computers and then they say we can go ahead and clean it out for 199 or 299 dollars,” says Stephen Chipp.

Now people all over the country have been calling Stephen’s business, confused.

“Some of them were wondering why I called them, and again I had to explain to them that I wasn't the one calling them. I feel victimized. I’ve worked hard I take pride in my business and it just is frustrating,” says Chipp.

Now Stephan is trying to sort everything out and clear his business's name.

“I have my voicemail directing them to the FCC website. I have been doing damage control on the internet, seeing who's calling me and reporting my number as a scam and I log in there and actually say hey this number is not me,” says Chipp.

Michigan State Police Trooper Michael White says it’s the peak of scam season and it’s important to be aware and to just hang up when you get a suspicious call.

“If someone calls your home and they are asking for personal information, do not give them anything over the phone,” says Trooper White.

Trooper White plans to host a forum to educate businesses and the community of these scams in the near future.