Grand Traverse County Road Reopens After Semi-Truck Fire

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
A Grand Traverse County road is back open Wednesday morning after a semi-truck caught on fire.

Central dispatch tells us Supply Road is now back open just west of Fife Lake after being closed for several hours.

Crews placed detour signs around the road and urged drivers to avoid the area.