Manistee Community Reacts To Proposed Downtown Development

Dozens of community members made their voices heard about a proposed development that could be coming to their downtown.

The project in downtown Manistee is called Riverfront.

It would include commercial space as well 45 apartments.

The Alliance For Economic Success in Manistee hosted the open house.

It drew opinionated people who wanted to know more information about the project.

"I think it will advance downtown tremendously it's been trying for years to attract more businesses," said Meg Voelker.

Questions filled the room of the Ramsdell Inn in Downtown Manistee all surrounding what this vacant building could become.

"I am absolutely for the Riverfront project I think this little town has been waiting to flourish for years and years and there's been a new store here or there but it's a beautiful area and we have so much to offer," said Meg Voelker.

The Hollander Development Corporation would create an 8 million dollar project.

It would include 45 apartments, 9 of which would be income based.

"Even attracting new businesses like a doctor or a new teacher at the high school they have to find adequate housing for everyone to live and currently the market doesn't bear that so there's definitely a need for it," said Eric Gustad.

But not everyone is on board. Oscar Carlson owns a business across the street from the building.

"I'm very concerned about parking, because I own a business downtown and frankly if they throw that many vehicles in the mix there won't be parking for anyone else," said Oscar Carlson.

He relies on people driving in to Manistee for his products, like cigars, and worries they'll stop coming if they can't park.

"We make a living here so if there's a significant drop in business we need to make a living and if it's impacted too greatly we would have to move," he said.

The proposal will go to the Historical Preservation Commission on Thursday.

"I'm not against change and I'm not against the apartments. I'm against the location where it's at," Oscar said.