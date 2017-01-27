Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority Goes Electronic

A Northern Michigan Transit Authority is making transportation just a click away.

The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority is offering online ride booking.

People can book their rides from 21 days to 3 hours in advance on their website.

Executive Director, Carrie Thompson says, the goal is to simply make transportation more convenient; “We're living in 2017 and as a bus company we have to keep up with that and so people wanna be able to use their phones and computers to book rides and we wanted to be able to provide that for them.”

You can pay for your ride in cash, with a transit punch card, or a bus ticket on site.