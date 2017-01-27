Grand Traverse County Road Reopens Following Barn Fire

A Grand Traverse County road is back open Friday morning after a barn fire closed it down for a few hours.

A viewer sent us this photo of the scene.

Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch says the fire happened at the corner of Four Mile and Hammond in Traverse City and several units are on scene.

The fire caused Hammond Road between Vanderlip and north Four Mile Road to close down temporarily Friday morning.

Crews say if you're heading in that direction please slow down and use caution.

