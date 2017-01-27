Update: Central Michigan University Police Investigating Hit And Run, Second Victim Comes Forward

We have new details this afternoon about a hit and run on the campus of Central Michigan University.

The second victim has come forward.

CMU police say two women were walking home from class when a car hit them.

They say the driver did stop and talk to at least one of the victims.

One woman had minor injuries, the second was not hurt.

They will not press charges.

Central Michigan University police need your helping finding a person they say hit two people with their car and took off.

The department says it happened around 6:30pm Thursday evening at the intersection of Washington and Preston Streets in Mount Pleasant.

One woman received minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

They're now looking for a red four door car.

They say it took off eastbound on Preston Street.

A second unknown victim has yet to come forward.

If you have any information, call CMU police at 989-774-3081.