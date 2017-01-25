Wexford County Clerk Discusses Replacement of Ballot Machines

The State of Michigan will soon be replacing thousands of election ballot machines.

The State Administrative Board approved the contracts on Tuesday.

Each of Michigan’s 83 county clerks will talk to local clerks about what vendor to choose.

Right now, all of the machines that count paper ballots are at least 10 years old.

The Wexford County Clerk says she's excited about the change.

“They've all stepped them up a little bit, they've got better quality machines, and they’re faster. I'm happy that we're getting upgrades,” said Elaine Richardson.

The new machines should be in place by the August 2018 primary.