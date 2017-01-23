Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Blue, Freddy & Bruce Wayne

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Blue, Freddy & Bruce Wayne, just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family.

Blue is an adult Bluetick Coonhound. He has been neutered. Blue is very sweet and loves going on walks! He is looking for a forever family to take him to his new home. If you want to meet blue, visit the Cheboygan Humane Society in Cheboygan.

Freddy is a 4-year-old Domestic Long Hair. He is housetrained, neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Freddy is affectionate, sweet and loves to play! He would do well in a house with other cats and children. If Freddy is the perfect match for you family, visit the Chippewa County Animal Control Shelter in Sault Ste. Marie.

Bruce Wayne is an 8-month-old Domestic Short Hair. He is housetrained and up-to-date on vaccinations. Bruce Wayne can get nervous around new people, but overall he is very loving. He is looking for a family that loves to play just as much as he does. Bruce Wayne is waiting to meet his new family at the Antrim County Pet Animal Watch in Acme.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 am and 8:50 am for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families for their own!