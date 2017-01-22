Northern Michigan Drivers Face Fog Throughout Weekend

With foggy conditions, drivers faced difficulty seeing up and downs roads and highways.

Drivers say in some locations around Cadillac, they couldn't see well in front of them.

One driver was worried about hitting people pulled off to side of the street, that were out of sight because of the fog.

Drivers say their only solution was to drive slow and keep headlights on.

“It’s been quite an ordeal, we have come across a lot of hills with a fog, you come down to the valleys where there seems to be more fog. Just continue to be as safe as you can because it only takes a second to have an accident,” says Ronald Brebon, driver.

If you do come across fog make sure to be alert and drive carefully.