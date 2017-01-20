TC Chamber Of Commerce Member Awarded The 2016 Distinguished Service Award

A local legend was recognized Friday for his business leadership in Grand Traverse County.

The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2016 distinguished service award to Herb Lemcool.

Lemcool ran C&H Maintenance for nearly 50 years, and spent 16 as a county commissioner.

He's also been involved in countless community projects and committees.

Lemcool says it's an honor and that the chamber has become a huge part of his life.

“When you're active in the community you don't expect these kinds of awards your job is to give not to receive and so I’m so blessed to be part of this chamber of commerce, and so many things that have happened in my life have been connected to the chamber,” Lemcool said.

The award has been presented every year since 1929.