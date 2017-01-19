National Cherry Festival Releases 2016 Report

The National Cherry Festival has released its 2016 report.

They say the festival had an economic impact of almost $27 million.

The eight day festival over the summer brought nearly 662,000 visitors to see its Blue Angels Air Show and other events.

Thursday the festival released its yearly report.

It shows 301 jobs were created by the festival.

On average, $86 was spent by an out-of-town visitor per day.

The annual report says more than $58,000 was donated to charitable groups over the year.