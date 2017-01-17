Weidman Vet To Offer Discounted Rabies Vaccinations This Weekend

A local vet will offer discounted rabies vaccinations for pets this weekend.

Dr. Pol, of Pol Veterinary Services in Weidman, will perform the vaccinations at the Family Farm and Home in Clare.

Anyone is welcome to bring their animal out Saturday for the vaccinations from 12 to 2.

He says it's important pet owners get their animals vaccinated for their health and because it is the law.

Dr. Pol says dog owners need to get their dogs vaccinated every three years.

“It's very important. Rabies is a disease that can go to any blooded animal. It is important for everyone we have this law we have to follow," says Dr. Jan Pol.

The Clare County animal shelter will also be at the event offering dog licenses.