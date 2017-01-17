Trump Transition: Betsy DeVos Awaits Confirmation Hearing

Dozens of lawmakers across the country say they plan to boycott president-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

The announcement comes after Trump engaged in a Twitter feud with a mix of high-profile figures, including civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, after Lewis questioned the incoming president's legitimacy.

Trump has also been receiving plenty of backlash as motions to repeal and replace President Obama's signature healthcare law continue to move forward.

Trump has said that he plans to replace the Affordable Care Act with a new plan, which he claims would provide insurance for everyone.

Though so far he hasn't given any further details until his pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, is confirmed.

The Senate confirmation hearing for Price is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Betsy DeVos from Michigan is also among a number of Trump nominees awaiting Senate confirmation.

DeVos was tapped for Education Secretary, and is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if she's confirmed.

But such a move is sure to bring push-back from teachers unions.

A Senate committee will begin considering her nomination on Tuesday.

