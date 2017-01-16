Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Retirement Planning Timeline

This week's Retiring Well with Michael Reese focuses on something you should plan during the New Year.

The pros recommend having a very specific timeline for your retirement planning.

Too often people just jump head first into saving and don't have an end goal.

“Simply just putting money away is not enough. You need to have a detailed plan that encompasses both income, investment, taxes and estate planning so you can get to a successful retirement at some point,” says Art Canfield, financial advisor.

