Flint Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman, Throwing Kittens In Mount Pleasant

A Flint man is waiting to go in front of a judge in Mount Pleasant, accused of assaulting a woman and throwing kittens.

Police went to a house on Lyon Street in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning.

They say Jeffrey Barnes and the victim were arguing inside a vehicle when the man got out and hit it with a shovel.

From there, he went on to the front porch of the house, grabbed kittens from a box and threw them into a snow bank.

A roommate locked the front door and tried to call 911, but says Barnes kicked in the door and grabbed her phone.

Police caught up to him on railroad tracks by Cherry Street, where he charged at them.

Police used a taser and arrested him.

Barnes is charged with several crimes, including malicious destruction of property, home invasion and animal cruelty.