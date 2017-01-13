Flint Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman, Throwing Kittens In Mount Pleasant

Traverse City police have a man in custody who they say was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day.
Its video you'll only see on 9&10 News. Sent to us from an alleged victim of an attack at a Leelanau County hot tub.
This downstate man, arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man to death in Clare County.
A Minnesota family is heartbroken after police officers shot and killed an unarmed woman outside her home.
A Kingsley man is charged after a woman woke up to him in her house using her phone to send explicit photos.
Deputies say two parents are to blame for their 11-month-old child overdosing on cocaine and an opiate.
State police say the man they found with a missing woman in the Upper Peninsula has been arrested for kidnapping.
A man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in Wexford County.
A woman is dead after state police say her vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.
Newaygo County deputies found a stolen car believed to be taken by man that they consider armed and dangerous.
