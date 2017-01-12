Michigan Lawmakers Considering Bill To End Daylight Saving Time - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Lawmakers Considering Bill To End Daylight Saving Time

Posted: Updated:

Lansing lawmakers are considering a bill to end daylight saving time in Michigan.

The move would make Eastern Standard Time the official time zone for the entire state and stop the practice of setting clocks ahead or behind.

The only other states that don't fully observe daylight saving time are Arizona and Hawaii.

The time shift was instituted during World War I to try and save energy for war production by taking advantage of the later hours of daylight between April and October.