De-Icer Concerns For Grand Traverse Bay

Grand Traverse County First Responders were forced to use an overdose reversal drug on an 11 month-old-girl.
More details on the Race To Mackinac. So far nearly 30 sailors called off their voyage because of strong winds and waves.
Clare Counties Deputies are investigating a homicide. The Clare County Sheriff says it happened around noon in Harrison.
We can now show you the woman arrested in connection to a meth bust in Benzie County.
Continuing coverage on the homicide in Clare County. Deputies believe the suspect was high on heroin they arrested him.
A Wexford County jury found a Cadillac man guilty on seven charges of selling marijuana illegally.
Two firefighters were hurt during a large cottage fire on Mackinac Island.
A man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars.
The Crystal Coaster is Michigan’s only alpine slide and it's right here in Northern Michigan at Crystal Mountain.
