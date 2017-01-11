Dozens of Schools Close For Bad Roads, Superintendents Make Tough Call

The snow, rain and slush prompted many local superintendents to cancel classes Wednesday, but some chose to stay open.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik spoke with superintendents about how schools made the tough decision.

"We don't take any of these decision lightly," St. Ignace Area Schools superintendent Don Gustafson said.

It's a judgment call in the winter for superintendents.

Are the roads safe for kids to get to school?

Cheboygan Area Schools decided to keep kids home.

"The choices we made today were basically because of the rural roads," Cheboygan Area Schools superintendent Troy Reehl said. "Because of the gravel, the snow gets packed down on top of it, the rain falls on top of it and as it gets packed down, it turns to ice."

After talking to other superintendents, the road commission and driving on the 260 miles of road buses cover, Reehl said it was just too slick.

"We have to make the best decision for our school," Reehl said. "Sometimes you'll see our district closing, but a district right next door doesn't. The weather patterns might have hit us but didn't quite hit the majority of their areas."

That's exactly why Gustafson at St. Ignace Area Schools chose not to cancel school Wednesday.

He says they were lucky to see the bad weather end early Tuesday night.

"After reviewing the various highways this morning and seeing what it is, we felt it was safe to have school," Gustafson said.

More than 90 percent of their kids made it in with no problem, but Gustafson says it's always a challenging call to make.

"Safety is a paramount issue to us and it's that decision about when roads become treacherous, then we don't put the buses out on the road," Gustafson said.