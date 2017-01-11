Roscommon Dental Center Looking To Use Grant Money To Help People

A Roscommon County dental center wants to use grant money to help those who can't afford dental care.

My Community Dental Center in Roscommon is a non-profit office that offers dental care to those with no insurance, who can't afford it or are on Medicaid.

Now they are looking to use the $100,000 left over from their federal grants to help take care of people who need dental care.

The grant money will be used on an income base, those who think they could qualify should apply.

A person can get between 50 percent off to free dental care, depending on how much they make.

“The people that we have seen and have been able to help with the grant are so appreciative and they are getting work done that they thought they wouldn’t be able to get done. And I know that there are more people out there that need us and it's getting the word out,” says Barbara Roberson, office manager.

Applications are in their office.

You can only get the work done at the Roscommon location.