Dedicated Dog Saves Owners Life On New Year's Eve

A dedicated dog saved her owner’s life after he broke his neck on New Year’s Eve.

Bob was watching TV around 10:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve when he went outside to grab a log for his fireplace, wearing just long johns, slippers and a shirt.

That’s when Bob slipped and fell, breaking his neck.

Bob, paralyzed, was screaming for help but his nearest neighbor, a quarter mile away, didn’t hear him.

His golden retriever, Kelsey, did though, and started barking for help.

Over the next 20 hours, Kelsey continued barking. Bob was laying in snow, with temperatures dipping as low as 20 degrees.

Kelsey kept Bob warm by laying on top of him. She also licked his face and hands to keep him awake.

Bob eventually lost consciousness, but Kelsey never stopped barking for help.

Bob’s neighbor finally heard Kelsey and found Bob around 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Bob was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Emergency Department.

The hospital says he was hypothermic, in atrial fibrillation and had a herniated disc in his neck and back.

Doctors performed surgery on Bob.

The hospital says Bob has some intense physical therapy ahead of him, but says he is on the road to recovery.