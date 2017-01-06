Gladwin County Propane Deliverer Rescues Harrison Sisters, Saves Others Over Years

"Those girls were being looked out for."

A local propane delivery driver -- in the right place at the right time over and over again.

He helped save two sisters in a flipped car this week, but it's far from his first rescue.

Jason Croutch was on his normal rounds, delivering propane.

He didn't think twice when he saw a car flipped in the ditch.

Inside that car were two teenage sisters trying to call for help.

Croutch acted quickly, pulling the girls out as the Clare County Sheriff arrived.

On the same day, January 6th, exactly two years ago, that same delivery driver helped save two people from a burning home.

And years before in the same week, he helped a young man who smashed into a telephone pole.

9&10 News/Fox 32’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman met Jason and spoke with some of the people he helped save over the years.

"I just have a hard time wrapping my finger around somebody that wouldn't,” Croutch says.

For father-of-six Jason Croutch, helping people is his job.

So on Tuesday, a car in the ditch forced him to make a U-turn.

"As I was passing, I had seen movement in the backseat,” Croutch says. “So I spun around, got over there, dialed 911."

He didn't think twice.

"I grabbed a wrench out of the truck,” Croutch says. “I was going to smash the window out because it didn't look like that door was going to open at all. I told the mother and everybody else...God was there for that."

The door swung open.

"Your adrenaline gets going so much,” Croutch says. “I'm running around the car and it's swamped so I'm in muck up to my knees."

Their mother says 18-year-old Ellisa Bertrand and her sister, 14-year-old Ryley Beadley lost control on their day off from school as they went to get Chinese food.

They walked away with bumps and bruises.

"You don't see a lot of people pulling over to help other people that are in accidents or broke down alongside the road,” says Clare County Sheriff, John Wilson. "He definitely did the right thing.”

It gets better.

On the same day two years ago, Jason saved an elderly couple when their home caught fire.

"Elderly couple inside. I had to go in,” Croutch says. “I had a lot of their belongings in my vehicle. The lady just didn’t want to stop getting her stuff. I’m like at some point, you are going to have to stop because we are not getting out of here.”

And this same week seven years ago, Gladwin-native John Brant remembers another time when Jason was there.

“There was a patch of black ice,” Brant says from California. “The wind was blowing my truck around a little bit and it turned my truck all at once when I was on that black ice and it turned my truck completely sideways.”

Then, Brant says his truck hit dry pavement and began to go end-over-end.

"I flew into a telephone pole and the transformer came down on top of my truck and, while I was rolling, the transformer smashed into my hood and the telephone wire wrapped me inside,” Brant says. “The scariest part was kind of sitting there and listening to the silence.”

Then, there was Jason Croutch.

“I remember seeing him on the left hand side of my truck,” Brant says. “He was like, kind of talking to me through everything, calming down a little bit. He was able to keep the truck, because it was tilted on the side. He was trying to keep the truck from flipping over.”

"I just kind of used my leg and my shoulder to hold the truck balanced on that pole until [Gladwin Assistant Fire Chief] Greg Alward and the fire department, EMS showed up,” Croutch says. “John’s dad came to my house two days later. I didn’t know the guy. Just extremely grateful that I was there to help his boy.”

"He was very, very calm from what I remember,” Brant says. “He was talking me through everything. He threw his jacket over top of me when they were cutting everything out and shut the power off. The very first thing was throw his jacket over top of me because it was so cold. I do remember that. That is something I do remember very vividly.”

John now works in a San Diego emergency room...

...where Jason Croutch's heroism still inspires him.

"Every once in a great while, I'm kind of reminded of that little moment and I'm like you know what, I got this,” Brant says. “What kept me calm in that truck during that accident is kind of like the same thing during surgery. Keep them calm.”

Jason says he would do it all again, and that he's not a hero.

"A hero is…you put your life before somebody else's,” Croutch says. “I don't feel my life was in jeopardy any of the times. You might have lost a car. You might have lost a house. You might have lost a truck. But you still got your life and your livelihood. That helps me sleep better."