Sights and Sounds: Drone's Eye View Of Frankfort Beach - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Drone's Eye View Of Frankfort Beach

Posted: Updated:

When you look at the thermometer, might be hard to convince yourself to go outside.

Derrick Larr brings some incredible winter views to you, and you can watch them from the comfort of where you are right now.

His Sights and Sounds is a drone's eye view of the beach in Frankfort.