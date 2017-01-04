Clare County Couple Found Dead Inside Home

Two bodies were found inside a Clare County home.

The Clare County Sheriff's Department says it was called to the house in Lake around 9 Wednesday morning when a family member found the two dead on a bed.

Deputies say they were a married couple, both around 40 years old.

Their 19-year-old son found them Wednesday morning.

Right now deputies say the deaths are suspicious, and believe it might be from an overdose.

They are waiting for an autopsy to learn more.