Portion Of West Bound US-10 in Clare Co. Back Open Following Semi Accident

West-bound US-10 at exit 85 for Old State Avenue in Farwell is back open after a jack-knifed semi was blocking the road.

Central dispatch tells us black ice caused the accident early Wednesday morning, but no one was injured.

Fire crews were diverting traffic to Old State Avenue while the scene was being cleared.