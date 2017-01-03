Mackinac Bridge Authority Issues High Wind Warning

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a high wind warning due to high wind gusts over the Straits.

The Bridge Authority says the bridge deck is also icy.

They are warning drivers to reduce their speeds to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on your four way flashers and use the outside lane.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you the latest conditions on the Mackinac Bridge on air and online.

For more details on the high wind warning, click here.