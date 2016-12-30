Detroit Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Niece - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Detroit Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Niece

Detroit police arrested a man for shooting and killing his own niece.

Police say there was some sort of argument, and the uncle fired one shot in a bedroom, killing her.

Investigators say the man's wife was able to wrestle the gun away from him before he could fire another shot.

Two small kids were inside the house at the time.

Police say they recovered two guns from the house.