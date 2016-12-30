Community Calendar: Weekend Of December 30

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

Demo Days – December 30

Demo Days takes place from 10am to 3pm at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. Stop by and try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment for free! No reservation required, all you have to do is stop by the slopeside white tent to register.

For more information, click here.

Beach Bash 2016 – December 30

The Charlevoix Area Community Pool is hosting their Beach Bash from 6pm to 8pm. Grab your swimsuits, Lounge poolside, toss some beach balls, and soak in the hot tub during the Beach Bash. You must make a reservation to attend. Admission is$5 for students, $6 for adults, but it’s free for kids under 5.

For more information and to register, click here.

Resolution 5K & Kids 1 Mile Walk or Run – December 31

The Cadillac Area YMCA is hosting the Resolution 5K and 1 Mile walk this weekend in Cadillac. The Resolution 5K Begins at 9am and costs $40 to register. For $25 you can register the kids for the 1 Mile Walk or Run at 10am. The event raises money for Cadillac Area YMCA Annual Campaign.

For more information, click here.

New Year’s Party Countdown – December 31

The Corwith Township Hall in Vanderbilt is hosting their New Year’s Party Countdown from 7pm-12am. Ring in the New Year with music, dancing and food. The party is $7.50 per person or $15 per couple.

For more information, click here.

Ludington Ball Drop – December 31

Head to N. James Street in downtown Ludington for the Ludington Ball Drop. The festivities begin at 9pm! Celebrate the New Year with an entertainment tent, ball drop and fireworks!

For more information, click here.

Resolution 5k – January 1

Head to Little Fleet in Traverse City for the 4th annual Resolution 5K. Day-Of Registration is available from 8:30am – 10:30am. The run begins at 11am and all proceeds benefit Traverse Health Clinic.

For more information, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Friday at 6:50am, 7:50am and 8:50am for more of our Community Calendar!