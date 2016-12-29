Table Top Taps Concern Traverse City Breweries, Excite Customers

“I wouldn’t have the face to face interaction with the customers to know how much they’ve had or should they be cut off,” says Tim Hoffman.

Grabbing a drink may become just as easy as reaching across the table, with new table top taps.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission approved allowing beer and wine dispensing machines at restaurants, bars and hotel rooms.

As of December 13th, places can apply for the special license.

While some local breweries say it's something they're not entirely interested in adopting, patrons are anxious to pour themselves a drink.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington heard reactions from both sides of the table.

“You could come in, and swipe your card and serve it to your buddy who happens to be under 21 and it's a lot harder when I don't have that face to face interaction to monitor who is drinking in the bar,” continues Tim Hoffman, Bar Manager at Right Brain Brewery.

Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City is home to more than sixty different types of beers. And for them, serving up a drink is about telling their story.

“We do a lot of crazy new beers, so I think a lot of people want to come in and hear the stories behind the beers, where do we come up with the names,” Hoffman says, laughing about some of the names of their beers.

Plus, Right Brain worries minors would fall through the seams. Bar tenders would still be responsible for checking id's, and the machines can only supply up to 96 ounces per order.

Hoffman continues, “I try to be very on top of it to make sure nobody underage is drinking. I’ve never been in a bar where it is that way, and I see as a bar manager it being difficult to monitor.”

But some beer and wine lovers hope to see this idea grow here in Northern Michigan.

Right Brain customer Myles Murphy says, “Makes it easier for anybody who can legally drink.”

“It would really be a good way to help out with people that want to come out and hang out with their friends and don't want to wait at the bar,” says another Right Brain customer, Michael Hasler.

Other breweries like the workshop say they too are not going to apply for the table top dispensers, but that doesn't mean other places wouldn't.