Wexford Co. Road Commission, MDOT Discuss Gas Tax Increase of 2017

A 7 - year old boy is dead after a house fire in Hillman Township.
A D.J’s party on Higgins Lake kicked off Saturday and law enforcement was on standby to make sure everyone who was there was having fun legally.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
The cost of owning a car or truck in Michigan is going up.
Two people are in jail after one of them lead Wexford County Deputies on a short chase on a motorcycle.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after he drowned Saturday afternoon on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A man riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt after deputies say he t-boned a vehicle Friday night.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the National Cherry Festival Air Show today! In case you didn’t get a chance to check out the Air Show, we’ve put together a slideshow of incredible photos from the event.
