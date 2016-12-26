Healthy Living: Signs of Alzheimer's

Right now, a spinal fluid test can signal Alzheimer's up to 20 years before clinical onset of the disease.

Special proteins are established markers of Alzheimer's, and changes in their levels may signal disease.

Someday, a simple test at the computer and non-invasive EEG scan may do the same thing.

This study is six months old and only has six participants so far.

Dr. Harrington plans to add many more people and to follow them for many years.

His only restraint is finding more funding.