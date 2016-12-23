Husband, Wife Fall Through Ice While Riding Snowmobiles In Clare County

A husband and wife went through the ice and into the water while riding their snowmobile over a Clare County lake.

It happened shortly before 11:30 Thursday morning.

When crews got to the scene, the wife was on shore while her husband was in the water, trying to save the snowmobile.

Both had initially safely made it out of the water, but say Robert Vanderkolk went back to try and get the machine.

They went through the ice in about 4 feet of water.

Crews were able to pull it out.

No one was hurt.

The DNR is now handling the case.