Healthy Living: Recognizing SIBO

SIBO is the four letter word that very few people have heard of, but it could be the cause of some severe digestive issues.

It stands for small intestine bacterial overgrowth.

Recognizing it may be tricky, but it's the first step toward much better health.

Dr. Hagan says SIBO may be underdiagnosed, because the symptoms, gas, bloating and diarrhea, mimic other conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's disease.

IBS and Crohn's patients are also at higher risk for developing SIBO.

Adding probiotics to the diet may help in some cases.