No Charges Filed After Deadly Shooting By Benton Harbor Police Officer

No charges will be filed after the deadly shooting of a Benton Harbor man by a police officer.

This is a story we first brought you back in October.

The Berrien County prosecutor says the officer acted in self-defense in the death of Darius Wimberly.

Video showed Benton Harbor officers outside a house to investigate a report of someone being held at gunpoint.

There was no incident, but shots were suddenly fired by someone nearby.

It's not known if Wimberly knew he was shooting at police.

Investigators found a gun in Wimberly's hand and another gun in his pocket.