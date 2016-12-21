Budget Concerns After Townships Leave Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department

A local fire department is working on what to do next, after another township pulled out of the agency.

It has Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department left with some big decisions to make for 2017.

Green Lake Township voted to leave Rural Fire two weeks ago after threatening to leave for the last 18 months.

Blair Township and Long Lake Township have already left the department.

Being down three townships will leave a big gap in the agency's budget.

Rural Fire hired a consultant to help get them back on track before 2017.

Green Lake Township’s withdrawal from Rural Fire means big budget cuts are on the way, but the Rural Fire Department chairwoman tells us this is something they were prepared for.

Green Lake threatened to leave Rural Fire for the past 18 months.

It’s something all the townships have known about, but it’s a change that will pull a lot of money from Rural Fire.

Linda Forwerck sits as the Rural Fire Department chair and says they created two budgets for 2017.

She says they had to proactive in this situation to make sure they’d have a budget for 2017, no matter what.

“We've had 18 months of kind of notice that this might happen so, yes, we've looked at budgets with and without prior to the budget hearing throughout this past year,” says Grand Traverse Rural Fire board chair Linda Forwerck.

Forwerck says Rural Fire as a whole hoped Green Lake would not leave, but respects their decision to do so.

