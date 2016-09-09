Brewvine: Soo Brewing Company

A favorite spot for many in Sault Ste. Marie is Soo Brewing Company, where locals and visitors meet for a drink, to play games and get a taste of the Soo.

A tradition for the brewery is the Circle of Life Festival, happening this year on September 17.

It’s an event that is a feast of the buffalo, a buffalo that spent the summer dining on spent grain from the brewery, thus completing the ‘circle of life.’

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone have more for this week’s Brewvine.