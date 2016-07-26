Inside the Kitchen: Blue Heron in Cadillac

From decadent pastries to hearty, scratch-made entrees--expect a lot out of whatever you choose to order at the Blue Heron.

Pretty much everything here is homemade as well, using local ingredients whenever possible.

Having a bakery on site definitely has its advantages--take home something from the glass case out front or a loaf of fresh-made sourdough (which is amazing and works its way into many of the menu items).

If you need gluten free--it's not a problem here.

The menu changes frequently as well--you can expect to see something new and different on a regular basis!

