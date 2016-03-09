Future Leaders 2017

9&10 News and Don’s Auto Clinic created the Future Leaders Scholarship Competition to highlight all of the good that Northern Michigan students are doing for their communities. This year, we received over 115 applications from all over the viewing area from highly qualified candidates--and throughout the month of March we narrowed it down to the Top Three Future Leader Candidates!

Their essays were all reviewed by 9&10 News Committee and a Don's Auto Clinic Committee, along with each candidate participating in an in-studio interview.

Northern Michigan, Let's meet your Top Three Future Leader Candidates (in no particular order):

Katie Wendlowsky from White Cloud, MI

Katie currently attends Crossroads Charter Academy and will be attending Grand Valley State University Honors College come fall.

Katie believes that there are all kinds of leaders, the loud, the silent and obvious and the hidden-- all able to lead in their own way.

Jarrod Berard from Kaleva, MI

Jarrod currently attends Onekama High School and will be attending Michigan State University in the fall.

Jarrod believes a good leader is someone who can bring out the best in people and inspire them to do their best and to also give back to the community.

Lily Cesario from Petoskey, MI

Lily currently attends Petoskey High School and will be attending The University of Michigan in the fall.

Lily believes the greatest leaders of our time are those who have a vision and a passion for creating meaningful change.

Three finalists will be selected to appear in PSA’s on 9&10 News and will be vying for a $2,000 scholarship for college! The remaining two finalists will also receive scholarships valued at $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.

The awards ceremony takes place at Don's Auto Clinic on May 10th.