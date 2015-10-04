Saint Ignace Mourns Death of Teen Athlete, Plans Vigil

A Northern Michigan city--continues to mourn the loss of a talented athlete, student and friend--after a night of celebration ended with a deadly accident.

There's a candlelight vigil happening tonight in Saint Ignace dedicated to Mitchell Snyder...

The high school senior died in a head on crash late Friday night.

Mackinac County sheriff's deputies tell us the other driver was arrested for suspected drunk driving.

They say it happened on Mackinac Trail a mile south of M-123 around 11:45 PM in Saint Ignace Township as he was leaving his high school's homecoming celebration.

Mitchell was a senior at La Salle High School--a gifted athlete who played basketball, baseball and football.

But tonight, at the vigil, Saint Ignace's superintendent says he'll be remembered, not only for those accomplishments but for his spirit, his warmth and his personality.

"Mitch was very popular amongst the student body because he was a genuinely nice kid who who enjoyed other people and always had a smile on his face," remembered Superintendent Don Gustafson. "He has gone to school in our district since kindergarten has been a multi sport athlete .... and we're just going to miss him terribly."

A local church opened its doors to the public from 1:00-4:00 Sunday afternoon to offer counseling services... Something the district says it plans to do as well.

The vigil is open to the public...

It starts at 7:00 Sunday night on the football field at La Salle High School.

Organizers ask that you wear either team apparel or school colors to show your support.

Hours after it happened a memorial wall started taking shape at the scene of the accident and tonight, you can see in these photos a viewer sent in to us... There are what looks like dozens of objects there.

Including this flag covered with Snyder's numbers.

Everything else, from personal messages, to stuffed animals, to flowers all speaking to how the community, Saint Ignace and La Salle High School valued Mitchell Snyder... and now, how they see his memory.