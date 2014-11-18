Charlie Tinker joined the 9&10 News and Fox 32 News team in October of 2014 as a general assignment reporter working out of the Traverse City bureau.

Charlie graduated from Oakland University in August, 2014 with a bachelor's in journalism. There he anchored for OUTV and WXOU, the school's television and radio stations.

While still in school, he accepted a position with iHeart Media Detroit, working as both a promotions assistant and on-air talent, then an internship with WDIV Local 4’s special projects unit.

After a number of months covering the news in Traverse City and other Northern communities, he was promoted to weekend anchor and then to full-time anchor.

You can catch him on 9 & 10 News at 5:00 and on Fox 32 News at 7:00 and 10:00!

In his spare time, Charlie enjoys a lot of outdoor activities, in addition to watching movies, reading and long drives!

Follow Charlie on Twitter here.