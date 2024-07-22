Kingsley’s Eli Graves is headed to Grand Valley State

KINGSLEY - Eli Graves has been a standout running back and defensive back at Kingsley for the past couple of seasons, this past football season he led the Stags to a state championship win, putting up four touchdowns and over 200 rushing yards in the win. Graves finished his senior year with just under 2,000 yards.

After the year Graves decide to commit to Grand Valley State University where he will be playing as a defensive back.

“The atmosphere is going to be awesome at Lubbers stadium. So, I mean, looking forward to getting better (with) college coaching, just getting the best I can and looking for a national title.” Said Graves.

He will be heading down to Allendale in Mid-August.