East Jordan’s Korbyn Russell verbally commits to play baseball at Michigan State

EAST JORDAN - Korbyn Russell was a star for the East Jordan baseball team this past spring as a junior, striking out 157 batters in 70.1 innings of work, posting a 1.91 ERA, which ranked him top three all-time in the state for strikeouts per seven innings. Russell has committed to play at Michigan State following his senior year at East Jordan.

He is a three-sport varsity athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball. When he went to visit East Lansing, it all worked out.

“I just like the culture and I like the way they kind of approached me. I went to their visit; they showed me around. I liked everything and I thought it’d be a good fit.” Said Russell.

He will only be playing baseball for the Spartans when he gets on campus, but for now he hopes to lead the Red Devils football, basketball, and baseball teams to successful seasons this upcoming year.