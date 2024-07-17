Legends Football Camp comes to Clare for its 4th year with nine former Lions in attendance

CLARE - The Legends Football Camp is back in Clare for its 4th year, and nine former lions were coaching local kids from all over Michigan. The camp was founded in 2019 by former Lions wide receiver Jeff Chadwick where there were just 100 kids, nowadays the camp has about 500 attendees eager to learn from former NFL players.

Chadwick talked about how much better the camp has gotten year after year.

“We just try every year just to better ourselves, not only from the coaching standpoint, but just how the camp is run, who we have here and how we get the word out there.” Said Chadwick. “This is our best year ever, so, we’re excited about it. We filled up the camp probably four to six weeks into putting it out there.”

Advertisement

Lomas Brown has back to help out for his fourth year in a row, something that he very much enjoys doing.

“Anytime you could do anything for some of your former teammates, anytime you could do something for a community, anytime you could do something to help the kids, you know, I think you’re obligated to do that, it’s been a pleasure.” Said Brown.

Former Lions quarterback Erik Kramer came to the camp for the first time this year, he had a crew from NFL Films following him around. These camps for him, are what he is passionate about.

“This is what I love doing. I coach youth football with my own kids for 10 years. I’ve coached at various high schools. I found that people in general, no matter how old or how young, love the process of when they actually see themselves get better. Oh, I didn’t do that yesterday, but I can do it today.” Said Kramer.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of former Lions that were in attendance: Lomas Brown, Cory Schlesinger, Scott Conover, Jimmy Williams, Eric Stocz, George Jamison, Ross Weaver, Eric Kramer, and Jeff Chadwick.

The camp runs from July 16th-18th.