TRAVERSE CITY - The Kenosha Kingfish beat the Traverse City Pit Spitter 6-1 on Tuesday night. Kenosha took the lead in the 2nd inning then added three runs to their lead in the 4th as they went on to get the victory.

The Pit Spitters fall to 10-6 in the 2nd half of the season, falling to 2nd place in the Great Lakes East Division.

The Kingfish will take on the Pit Spitters again on Wednesday.