Pit Spitters ace Jayden Dentler selected for 2024 All-Star Game

TRAVERSE CITY – The Northwoods League announced the rosters for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game, with one Pit Spitter represented in the starting rotation - starting pitcher Jayden Dentler of Grand Valley State University.

Dentler has pitched to a 1.07 ERA through six starts. He has struck out 21 batters over 33.2 innings pitched.

This is Dentler’s first all-star game selection in his two-year career with the Pit Spitters.

In his spring season, he spent time with Kellogg Community College, Northwood University and Western Michigan. During his spring seasons he has a 3.86 ERA through 42 career starts. He struck out 165 batters in 217 innings.

Dentler recently committed to Grand Valley State University for his sixth season of college baseball.

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played in Mankato, Minnesota, on July 23 at 8:05 p.m. ET.