TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters came back to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-4 on Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters were down 4-0 heading into the 6th inning before scoring 4 to tie things up. Vahn Lackey scored the game winning run for the Pit Spitters in the 8th inning to get the win.

Traverse City now sits first in the Great Lakes East Division in the second half of the season.